HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,167 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flame Acquisition were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 330,785 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,458,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLME stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Flame Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 147,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $1,504,305.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,059,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,945,440.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,134 shares of company stock worth $2,826,424. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

