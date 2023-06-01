HighTower Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $823,420 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -548.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.81.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.