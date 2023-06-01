HighTower Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $148.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $185.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

