HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 318,431 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QYLD stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.