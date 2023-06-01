HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in UBS Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

