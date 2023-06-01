HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,575 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.9% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,770 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.