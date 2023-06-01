HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,530,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,934,000 after buying an additional 99,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

ELS stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

