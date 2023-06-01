HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTGC stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $98,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,622.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,655 shares of company stock worth $152,399. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

