HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 15,370 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,070,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,391.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,649. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

