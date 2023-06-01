HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $613,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth $111,000.

FRA stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

