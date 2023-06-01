HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

