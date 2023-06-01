Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

