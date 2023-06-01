Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.06.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading

