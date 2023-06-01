Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of HPP opened at $4.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.