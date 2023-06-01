IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IDT were worth $34,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IDT by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $550,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Price Performance

IDT stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.04. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $43,778.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $211,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

