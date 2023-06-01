Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Innoviva by 104.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 669,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after acquiring an additional 445,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1,956.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 441,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 94.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 411,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at $4,596,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.34 per share, with a total value of $3,578,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,904,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,195,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,954,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,888,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,410. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innoviva Stock Performance

INVA stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 73.36% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.