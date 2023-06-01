Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.56

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $286.56 and last traded at $283.23, with a volume of 6657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.89 and a 200 day moving average of $261.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

