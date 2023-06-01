iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.59

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 395625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.57.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,898,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

