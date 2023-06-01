iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.45

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.45 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 14841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,517,730,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

