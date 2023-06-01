iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.36

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 78023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

