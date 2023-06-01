iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $198.14

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $198.14 and last traded at $197.00, with a volume of 38896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.73.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,974,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,332,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

