iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $98.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

