iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

