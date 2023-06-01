iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.19

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 245204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

