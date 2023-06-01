JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JOYY by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 387,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. CLSA dropped their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark dropped their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

