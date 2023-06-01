Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,912 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

