Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Limbach by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Limbach had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Limbach Profile

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.