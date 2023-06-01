LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1,831.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

