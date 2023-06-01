MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,281,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,320,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,845,000 after buying an additional 526,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,948,000 after buying an additional 390,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.02 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $104.87.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

