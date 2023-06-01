Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

