Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,232 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,440,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,514,665,000 after purchasing an additional 208,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,345,546 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,396,477,000 after buying an additional 215,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,081 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,816. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $335.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

