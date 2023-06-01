Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,188 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 301.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.47.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

