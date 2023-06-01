Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,767 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

