Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 303 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.12. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Further Reading

