Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 912 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 5.0 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.35. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.29%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Lyon acquired 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at $278,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Featured Stories

