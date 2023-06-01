Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.3 %

ARVN opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

