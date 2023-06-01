Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after buying an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,370,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.71.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.