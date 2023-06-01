Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares in the company, valued at $121,442,887.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

