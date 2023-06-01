Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,100 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

