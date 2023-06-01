Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,953 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $585,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,191 shares in the company, valued at $43,689,592.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,828 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $72.66 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

