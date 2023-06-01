Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,292 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THC. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 492,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,940,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after acquiring an additional 280,250 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,003 shares of company stock worth $2,025,510. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

