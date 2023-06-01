Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 8,638 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

