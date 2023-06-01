Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 405,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Liberty Global by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

