Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

