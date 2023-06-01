Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Price Performance

BLND opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 169,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $159,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.24.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

