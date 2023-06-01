Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,381,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at $34,381,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 923,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,457. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COUR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

