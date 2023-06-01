Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,410,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Meulen Leslie Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,989.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock worth $3,837,810 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

