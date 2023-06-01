Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $644,000 Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

