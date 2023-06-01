Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $645,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,053,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,874,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,254,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,970,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of APPS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.75.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

