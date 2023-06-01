Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $676,000 Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.6 %

NTST stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT Profile

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.